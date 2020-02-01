The Advocate Obituaries
|
Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Van Ness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Van Ness


1935 - 2020
Wanda M. Van Ness Obituary
Wanda M. Van Ness, passed away January 31, 2020 at Flannery Oaks Nursing Home, Baton Rouge, La. Born January 7, 1935 in Daisetta, Texas. Married Charlie Lee Van Ness April 10, 1954, Houston, Texas. Moved to Denham Springs, La. in 1963, then to Prairieville, La. in 1964. When working, she worked in accounting. Loved her, dogs, cats, birds and cow. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Lee Van Ness; daughter, Violet Jewel Marie Van Ness Wells; mother, Jewel Mae Hamilton McMillen Mielsch; step-father, August Robert "Slim" Mielsch; father, James Elmo Burns; brothers, Wilbur Douglas McMillen, John Robert Elmo McMillen, twins James Elmo Burns Jr. and John Franklin Burns and sister, Lillian Frances "Doll" Burns Persky. Survived by daughter, Rebecca Lee Van Ness Powell and her husband Ted of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana; son, Charlie Stephen Van Ness, of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Shannah Marie Wells Dauzat and her husband Donnie, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jennifer Amanda Powell of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana; grandson, Paul Michael Hymel of Louisiana and her brother, George McMillen of Texas. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00am. burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the www.alz.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
