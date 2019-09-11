Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Maria Bezet Cedars. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Seale Funeral home 9995 Hooper Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Service 2:00 PM Seale Funeral home 9995 Hooper Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

I am not dead, I did not die. I only passed from earth to the sky with my precious Jesus by my side. It's so beautiful here and his wonderful face I see. No wonder my heart had no fear, for all of the sights are so dear. "I was so honored to have so many loved ones in my life and was called by my lord at age 12 to be a caregiver to so many on my journey. The happiness and blissful life given to myself and my beloved husband was one of love, fishing and hunting, laboring in love and working. But, our true joy in life was caring for others and obeying the Lord in his calling of our serving him and others to the best of our ability. In God's love until we meet again." Wanda Bezet Cedars, born on October 25, 1947 in Plaquemine, La and resident of Brusly, La. passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 11:35 pm in Clinton, La where she worked as a caregiver for many years. Survived by her sister Katherine Bezet Tingle, her husband Joel, their daughter Kristi and her husband Keith Kressman, and their daughters Bethani and Brianna. Sons of deceased sister Phyllis Mulkey; Teddy and his daughter Marci. Randy and his wife Karen, their son Justin, and his sons Mason and Preston Mulkey. Stepdaughter Kim Cedars. Brothers, Charles Bezet, Sr., his wife Pat and their children, Jeremy "Frog", Chuck, his wife Trish and their daughters Emily, Savannah and her son Easton. Joseph C. Bezet Jr., "Joe", and his son Randy and wife Becky and their children Josiah, wife Alexandria and Hannah. Extended families: Deena and Gene Higginbotham, Jr., and their children Jeremy, Savannah and Ashley. Bille D. McGraw and her children Sharon, Rhondalyn and Clay. Best friend, Lori Kent and her daughter Abby. Along with many other precious nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by husband and best friend Ronald G Cedars; two sisters; Anne Lynn Bezet and Phyllis Bezet Mulkey, parents; Margaret Bourgoyne Bezet and Joseph C. Bezet, Sr. and stepson Rick Cedars. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday September 14th, 2019. Visitation for immediate family and close friends is from 11:00 – 12:00. Public visitation is from 12:00 – 2:00 at Seale Funeral home 9995 Hooper Road Baton Rouge, La. 70818. Service is at 2:00 pm followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum 6213 Groom Road, Baker, La. 70714. In lieu of flowers, please support St. Jude Hospital or your choice of charity. 