Wanda Marie Anderson

Guest Book
  • "A brave soldier for The Lord. You are deeply miss. It was a..."
    - Tinake Gilbert
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church
6729 Mickens Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church
6729 Mickens Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Wanda Marie Anderson entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2019. She was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her daughters, Shana Woods (Jarrad) and Shantrell Washington (Van); sisters, Deborah Brown, Mary Tolliver (James) and Delisa Row (Aaron); brothers, Ronald Anderson and Juan Johnson Sr.; grandchildren, Colin and Caleb Woods. Preceded in death by her mother, Eunice A. Cooks; father, Oliver Davis; brothers, James Anderson and Oliver Anderson. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church, 6729 Mickens Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Ryan Allmon, officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
