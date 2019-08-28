Wanda Marie Anderson entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2019. She was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her daughters, Shana Woods (Jarrad) and Shantrell Washington (Van); sisters, Deborah Brown, Mary Tolliver (James) and Delisa Row (Aaron); brothers, Ronald Anderson and Juan Johnson Sr.; grandchildren, Colin and Caleb Woods. Preceded in death by her mother, Eunice A. Cooks; father, Oliver Davis; brothers, James Anderson and Oliver Anderson. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church, 6729 Mickens Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Ryan Allmon, officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019