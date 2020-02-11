Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Robinson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Central Funeral Home Central , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Central Funeral Home Central , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Central Funeral Home Central , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Robinson passed away peacefully in her sleep February 9, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1929 to E. Poole McQueen and Irma Caston Carruth. Wanda spent her childhood in Jackson, LA. She retired from the State of Louisiana having worked in the Dept of Agriculture, the State Retirement System and the Department of Education. Wanda was a long-time member of Blackwater United Methodist Church and attended faithfully for many years. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years Harold M. Robinson; brother, Poole McQueen; sister, Judy Mohr; daughters, Tanya Robinson and Cheryl Robinson; grandson, Gary Robinson. She is survived by her sons Dane Robinson and wife Dolly, Kevin Robinson and wife Linda, and three grandchildren, Caston Robinson, Austin Robinson, and Kaitlyn Robinson Carpenter and husband Daniel. Great-grandchildren, Jordan Robinson and Jenna Robinson. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Central Funeral Home. The visitation will resume on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Central Funeral Home in Central, LA. The Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery. The family want to thank the staff of Amber Terrace and Memory Lane for their loving care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020

