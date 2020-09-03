1/1
Wanda Selvage Lindsey
Sis. Wanda Lindsey, age 61, a native and resident of Baton Rouge left her earthly home on August 26, 2020. Visitation on Saturday, September 5th from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, La., Dr. Rayford T. Iglehart, Officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Garden. Funeral Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home. She was a 1977 graduate of Capitol High School and retired from Winn Dixie with 25 years of service. She is survived by her son John (Brittny) Lindsey; grandchildren Keyona Banks, Marlie, Julian, Zoie and Josiah; one great grandchild Nolan Jones; five sisters, Anna Morgan, Gwendolyn Cage, Joyce Glover, Cynthia Perry and Deloris Selvage, all of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law Willie Mae Lindsey of Baton Rouge; brother-in-laws Larry (Tammy) Lindsey, Atlanta, Georgia and Charles (Alfredia) Lindsey, Baton Rouge; sister-in-laws Caroline Lindsey, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Stephanie Selvage and Mary Hughes of Baton Rouge; a special and dedicated uncle Herman Banks; goddaughter Monique Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she cherished dearly. Mask are required by everyone entering the church.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gloryland Baptist Church
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Gloryland Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
