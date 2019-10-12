Surrounded by her loving family, Wanona Olivier Smith passed away at the Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, 9:20pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Road, Central, LA 70818 on Sunday, October 13, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, and again on Monday, October 14, from 10:00am until mass and reflections at 12 noon. Burial will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 2:00pm. She was a graduate of St. John High School in Plaquemine, and Baton Rouge Business College. In Baton Rouge she met and married her husband of sixty years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felix N. Smith Sr. and their youngest son, Kervin Paul Smith. She is survived by their children; Felix N. Smith Jr. and his wife Lisa Carroll Smith; Joey R. Smith and his husband Thomas Marchini; and Judy Smith Meyers and her husband Marty Meyers. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: David Smith, Rachel Smith Provost, Dustin Smith, Megan Smith, Ashley Meyers Castello, Cody Meyers, and Lacey Meyers; and further blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren. She maintained a loving relationship with her surviving sister, Vergie Olivier Aubin, and her many nieces and nephews. Thanks, are given to Butterfly Wing, Dr. Brent Allain Jr. and team, Dr. John Amadon and team, St. Clare Manor, PACE and Charlie's Place. Special thanks for the loving care of Patricia Cole and Barbara Adams. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019