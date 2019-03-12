Wardell C. Crockett Sr.

Wardell C. Crockett, Sr., entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife and caregiver, Emma Ruth Crockett of 46 years and blended family of 7 children and 26 grandchildren. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
