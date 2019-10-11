Wardell "Walkie" Heard, a retired employee of the City of Thibodaux and a well-known DJ called "Plastic", departed this life Monday, September 30, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visiting on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gray, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019