Warner Price departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA . Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 10:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019