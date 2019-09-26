Warner Price

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warner Price.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
205 E 8TH ST
THIBODAUX, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
205 E 8TH ST
THIBODAUX, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Warner Price departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA . Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 10:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.