Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren 'Pete' Brumfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren James Brumfield was born Sept 27, 1939 in Greensburg La to the union of Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield. Pete departed his life on Oct. 30, 2019 at Our Lady Of the Lake. Visitation will be held at Christ Fellowship Church Of Leland 2725 College Ave. Baker La 70714 Friday Nov.8 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The religious service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor John Thomas. He was survived by his loving wife of over 30 years Ernestine Brumfield 1 son Brodrick Brumfield 5 daughters Cynthia Douglas (Jessie), Denera Brumfield, Marisha Bell, Detra Williams, Keisa Johnson 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield, 1 son Bruce Brumfield 1 daughter Bridgette Brumfield, 1 son-in-law Kirk Bell, 5 Aunts and 4 Uncles. Warren James Brumfield was born Sept 27, 1939 in Greensburg La to the union of Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield. Pete departed his life on Oct. 30, 2019 at Our Lady Of the Lake. Visitation will be held at Christ Fellowship Church Of Leland 2725 College Ave. Baker La 70714 Friday Nov.8 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The religious service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor John Thomas. He was survived by his loving wife of over 30 years Ernestine Brumfield 1 son Brodrick Brumfield 5 daughters Cynthia Douglas (Jessie), Denera Brumfield, Marisha Bell, Detra Williams, Keisa Johnson 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield, 1 son Bruce Brumfield 1 daughter Bridgette Brumfield, 1 son-in-law Kirk Bell, 5 Aunts and 4 Uncles. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close