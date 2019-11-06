Warren James Brumfield was born Sept 27, 1939 in Greensburg La to the union of Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield. Pete departed his life on Oct. 30, 2019 at Our Lady Of the Lake. Visitation will be held at Christ Fellowship Church Of Leland 2725 College Ave. Baker La 70714 Friday Nov.8 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The religious service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor John Thomas. He was survived by his loving wife of over 30 years Ernestine Brumfield 1 son Brodrick Brumfield 5 daughters Cynthia Douglas (Jessie), Denera Brumfield, Marisha Bell, Detra Williams, Keisa Johnson 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Natalie Coleman Brumfield and Ollie James Brumfield, 1 son Bruce Brumfield 1 daughter Bridgette Brumfield, 1 son-in-law Kirk Bell, 5 Aunts and 4 Uncles.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019