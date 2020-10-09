On Monday, October 5, 2020, Warren B. Squires, loving son, father, grandfather, and brother, went to his heavenly home at the young age of 57. Warren was born on May 10, 1963 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a 1981 graduate of Denham Springs High School, "Go Jackets". He continued his education at Southeastern Louisiana University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology, Warren went on to build successful businesses in the Oil and Gas Industries, and was a coach and mentor to many. Warren was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and spend time at his camp with family and friends. His favorite hobbies were hunting, golfing and watching Sci-Fi movies with his son, Shane Squires. Warren was always very social, outgoing and always made time for family, friends and strangers. Warren is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Shane, Caitlin and Theöden Squires; his mother and step-father, Joyce and Bruce Mayeaux; his father and step- mother, Bobby and Judy Squires; his sister and her husband, Jorie and Ron Landry; his niece, Allie Bordelon, and nephew, Ryan Williams; his step-brothers, Chris, Steve and Terry Stafford; and his very special loved one, Jennifer. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 12-2pm until Celebration of life service at 2pm. conducted by Reverend George C Traylor. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.