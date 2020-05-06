Brother Warren James Benton Sr. was born November 6, 1958 to the late Mrs. Gussie Mae Robertson Benton Tansey and Mr. Harry Benton. On May 2, 2020, God sent his sweet angels from above to bring his humble servant home. Brother Benton leaves to cherish an outstanding legacy: his wife, Melvina Benton; six children: Warren (Ivy) Benton of Katy, Texas, Roderick (Stacy) Benton of Douglasville, Georgia, Tameka Benton, Shawanda (Marcus) Magee, Markeina (Marcus) Scruggs, and Juan Benton Sr. (Romeisha Chambers) all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren: Shakanuh Bailey, Zion Bailey, Warren Benton III, Jasmine Benton, Kamryn Benton, Mason Benton, Jacob Benton, Melannie Scruggs, Peyton Magee, Skylar Benton, Harmony Benton, Marcus Scruggs Jr., Paris Magee, Marshaun Scruggs, Parker Magee, and Juan Benton Jr.; siblings: Reverend Linda B. (the late Matthew) Drewery, Willie Mae Benton, Carolyn B. Major, Glynn (Colanthews) Benton, Susan Benton, Tammy B. (the late Willie) Booker, Sheryl Benton, Frances (Isaiah) Selders Harris, all of Baton Rouge, La, Robert, Donald, Carlton, Charles, Joyce, Mary Lee, Laurie, Ellen and Joyce Jeanne all of San Francisco, CA; sister in laws: Willie Mae Benton, Sheryl Benton Tansey, Vanessa (Anthony) Green, Lorane (Curtis) Bolden, Tracy Gordon, Vanessa (Anthony) Green, and Priscilla Green; brother in laws: Luster Green Jr, Melvin Green, and Joseph Green; and a host of relatives and friends. At the time he was called home, he was serving primarily as a Deacon under the current pastor, Pastor Keno M. L. Spurlock Sr.; however, he did not refuse any duties asked of him. He was preceded in death by his son, Marcus James Benton, mother Gussie Mae Robertson Benton Tansey, father Harry Benton, step father Frank Tansey Sr., grandmother Daisy Clark Robertson Clay, grandfather Leslie Robertson Sr., uncle Leslie Robertson, Jr., brothers Larry Benton Sr., Harry Louis Benton Sr., and Frank Benton Tansey Jr., sister Mary Lee Spears, mother in law, Ruby Lee Green and father in law, Luster Green Sr. The viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 am-10:00 am at Greater Beach Grove Missionary Baptist Church (5352 Ford Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811). The burial will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church (6409 Highway 953 Jackson, Louisiana 70748).

