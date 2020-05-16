Warren Charles (Chuck) Brown, beloved brother & uncle passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born on June 17, 1950, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Albert and Desiree Brown. Chuck is survived by his sisters Marcia Borders, Janelle Labbé & husband Saul (who was Chuck's faithful caretaker the past few years) and Janette Aaron & husband John. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Melanie Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jane Mumphrey Brown, brothers Ron Brown & Kevin Brown, brother-in-law Don Borders, and sister-in-law Diane Brown. Chuck's life was nothing short of a miracle. Born with a rare heart condition, he was not expected to live past the age of 5. But he beat the odds time and time again to live a happy, fulfilling life. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1969 and was a longtime employee of A&P in Baton Rouge. He was a devout Catholic & faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church until he could no longer attend due to health issues. He was a fiery and faithful LSU Tigers fan attending games for many years and known to loudly taunt visiting fans with chants of "Tiger Bait, Tiger Bait!" Chuck was extremely good-hearted & kind and lived life with a bright outlook despite the obstacles he encountered. Due to limitations on gatherings, a private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Father Jeff Bayhi will officiate. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all who have offered prayers and support.

