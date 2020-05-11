Warren D. Melancon, 82, of Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Thibodeaux and raised in Gonzales, La, he was the son of the late James and Viola Melancon. Besides Gonzales, he spent most of his life in Prairieville and Baton Rouge before moving to Denham Springs 14 years ago. A retired Louisiana State Police trooper, Warren had an eventful career that included supporting three governors (Davis, McKeithen & Edwin Edwards), developing nationally recognized public safety and driving programs, and founding a summer camp for disadvantaged youth. Before joining the state police, he spent three years abroad in the Air Force and after retiring, he worked for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Georgia-Pacific and the Louisiana Dept. of Corrections. He was also an avid entrepreneur, launching multiple small businesses, including Winky's, a popular eatery in Prairieville. Warren is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Donna Melancon, as well as five children: David Melancon and his husband Michael Mosca, of New York, NY; Brent Melancon and his wife Maria of Baton Rouge; Tracy Melancon of Baton Rouge; Debra Melancon of Covington and Jeff Melancon of Pensacola, FL. Warren also leaves three beloved grandchildren, Candis Villeneuve of Gonzales, Michel Melancon of Lafayette and Cade Melancon of Pensacola, FL, as well as three great-grandsons. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Julie Babin of Gonzales. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a private burial and a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

