Warren Delman Tibbetts peacefully entered Heaven's gates, on May 9th, 2020. He was born October 8th, 1942 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He spent most of his time with his grandfather, W.A. Dollar, who he loved with all of his heart and who had a tremendous influence on him. He attended high school in Collins Mississippi where he won the 1958 Football Championship. Warren is survived by his loving wife, Joy Tibbetts; his 5 children,Delman (Kim) Tibbetts, Terri (Ricky) Lancon, Mark (Tammy) Tibbetts, Matthew (Rachael) Tibbetts, and Angela (Michael) Baker, his brothers Larry (Barbara) Flynt and Leroy (Jan) Woodward, his sister Leanna Woodward,15 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two young daughters Deloris Tibbetts and Lori Tibbetts, his grandfather, Warren A. Dollar, his mother, Minnie Mae Woodward, and his brother, Bobby Woodward. A hardworking father, he traveled the world as a tool pusher, worked as a police officer in both Lafayette and Denham Springs, and a deputy sheriff in Livingston Parish. He coached high school football, and owned a successful insurance company for over 20 years. He loved hunting, was a talented woodworker and artist, and always provided for his family. He had a great sense of humor and could tell stories of his many childhood antics for hours. He came to know Jesus in the later years of his life, thanks to his wife Joy who loved him into redemption. Warren will best be remembered for his laughing brown eyes, warm smile, and his ability to make everyone around him laugh. The wonderful memories we have of him, and impressions he left in our hearts, will be with us forever. A memorial service celebrating Warren's life will be announced.

