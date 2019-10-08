Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Edward Green. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM St. James Episcopal Church Service 3:30 PM St. James Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Edward Green, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Warren was born on December 27, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was an Iowa State graduate and worked at Ethyl Corporation until his retirement. Warren was a devoted member of St. James Episcopal Church where he served on the Associate Vestry, Vestry, and volunteered his time and talents in many projects and programs at the church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Blanche "Boots" Green, and sons William Clark Green, and Edward Conrad Green. Warren is survived by daughter Sharon G. Snelling (Andy); daughter-in-law, Clare Herbert Green; and grandchildren, William Green, Melissa Snelling, and Stephen Snelling. Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, October 11, at 3:30 p.m., with visitation from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church.

