Warren Frederick Struppeck met his heavenly family July 17, 2019. Warren grew up in Zion City and on the Amite River in Port Vincent. He graduated from Glen Oaks High School and later received a scholarship in track from Southeastern Louisiana University. At the same time, he entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and traveled the world on a minesweeper called The Bluebird. After his tour he went to work for ExxonMobil where he retired in 1999. He and his brother, Robert, played semi-pro basketball and were on various softball teams. Warren served as a patrol officer for the Baker Police Department. One of highlights of his life was becoming a Mason in the Baker Masonic Lodge. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as an Elder, Scout Master, a home teacher and in various teaching capacities especially with the youth. He was an avid hunter and loved being out in nature. He was instrumental in training new coaches and athletes for Special Olympics in East Ascension Parish, specializing in shot put. Warren is survived by his wife Cynthia Kessel Struppeck, his children, Becky Struppeck Everton (Jeremy), Jason Struppeck, and Callie Struppeck, his grandchildren, C.J. Broussard, Sarah Everton Ruth (Andrew), Adam Everton and Joshua Everton along with 3 great grandchildren, Oliver, Madeline, and Gabriel; brother Robert Lynn Struppeck (Sandra). Preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Dorothy Z. Quin, his sister, Barbara Struppeck Magee, stepdaughter, Rachel Ann LeBlanc. Please join us for visitation on Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 25367 Riverton Av., Denham Springs, LA 70726, located in Plantation Estates. Visitation is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with service beginning at 7:00 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial gifts are preferred; gifts of love that are received will be used by the family to honor his life and memory in Warren's name give to his favorite charity organization: to give click here https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/warren-f-struppeck. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019