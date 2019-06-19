Warren Joseph Davis Jr., age 50, passed away on June 14, 2019. Warren attended college at Louisiana Tech, was a salesman for John Deere and was very involved at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in the Men's Club and festival. Warren was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Templet Davis; and his sister, Shemayne Davis Griffin. Warren is survived by Gina Quartararo (wife); Warren "Joe" Davis Sr. (father); Hannah Davis (daughter); Jody Davis Moss (sister); Ashley and Chuck Quartararo (brother and sister-in-law); Cory Moss (brother-in-law) and John Griffin (brother-in-law); Terrance Griffin (nephew); Jessica Griffin Kleinpeter (niece and Godchild); Braden Moss (nephew); Collin Moss (nephew and Godchild); Victoria Moss (niece); Skylar Quartararo (niece and Godchild); Charley Ann Quartararo (niece). Pallbearers honoring Warren Joseph Davis Jr. will be: Cory Moss, Ryan Meador, Chuck Quartararo, Kevin Comeaux, Paul Ross, and Brian White. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Greenoaks Reception Center from 5pm-8pm. Please come in LSU casual attire. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10am with visitation from 9am-10am. 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019