Warren Joseph LeBlanc passed away September 27, 2020 at 74 years old. He retired from Jefferson Parish Streets Department, where he worked for many years as a laborer. He is survived by his brothers, Earl Leblanc, Sr. (Mary), Dennis LeBlanc, and Brady LeBlanc. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, and 11 great great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Edwin LeBlanc, Sr., mother Edvige Brady LeBlanc, brothers Edwin "EJ"LeBlanc, Jr. and Darrell LeBlanc, sister, Brenda Roberson, and his nephew, Eddie Roberson, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at. H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA, beginning at 9:30 AM, a prayer service will be held at 12:30 PM with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 3540 US-90, Avondale, LA. Due to current circumstances the family asks that all who attend to please wear a mask and respect safe social distancing. To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.HCAlexander.com.