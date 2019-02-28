Warren "Pint" Jupiter departed this life on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 52, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
