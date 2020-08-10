1/1
Warren L. Gaiennie Jr.
69 Year old Warren L. Gaiennie, Jr., passed away July 28, 2020, survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Cathy Gaiennie, his sons Chris Cotton and Warren Gaiennie, III. His daughters Jennifer Holden and Brandy Culwell. His grandchildren Cody and Hunter Holden, Tyler Armstrong, and William and Lindsey Marshall. Warren was Presbyterian and a proud American protecting his family, friends, and nation as member of the U.S.Navy. A Vietnam Veteran he served aboard the U.S.S. Barbey. Born in New Orleans LA, he found his home in Clinton, LA. An avid reader he was passionate about learning, Classical and Jazz Music, and all things Sci-Fi. He graduated from Covington High, Rhett's School of Technology in Miami FL, Baton Rouge Culinary Arts Institute, and attended Nichols State University. All that knew him called him Dad or Friend. Warren is precieded by his father Warren Gaiennie, Sr., and his brother William Gaiennie. The world is lesser for his loss. He is missed but will be forever Loved.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
