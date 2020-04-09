Warren Parker Sr.

Obituary
Warren Parker, Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 84, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00pm at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
