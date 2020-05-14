Warren Powell
Warren Powell departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 78 and a native of New Orleans, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 12:30 pm. Survived by 2 sons, Melvin and Rimsky Powell; 1 daughter, Kimberly Powell; former wife, Barbara Powell; 1 brother, Edward Powell; 2 sisters, Regina and Theresa Powell; grandchildren, Melvin Powell, Mason Powell, Paislee Brown, Rimsky Powell, Jr. and Devaunte Powell; caretaker and best friend, Marvin Robinson; niece, Carmelita Powell Black; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Willie Powell, Sr.; his twin brother, Willie Powell, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
12:30 PM
First Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
