Warren Powell departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 78 and a native of New Orleans, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 12:30 pm. Survived by 2 sons, Melvin and Rimsky Powell; 1 daughter, Kimberly Powell; former wife, Barbara Powell; 1 brother, Edward Powell; 2 sisters, Regina and Theresa Powell; grandchildren, Melvin Powell, Mason Powell, Paislee Brown, Rimsky Powell, Jr. and Devaunte Powell; caretaker and best friend, Marvin Robinson; niece, Carmelita Powell Black; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Willie Powell, Sr.; his twin brother, Willie Powell, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.