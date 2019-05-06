Funeral services for Mr. Warren Reinhardt will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 1:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Cemetery of Gonzales. Mr. Reinhardt, resident of Reserve, passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is survived by sons, Christopher Guillotte, David Brown; daughters, Barbara Reinhardt Tregre, Tracy Guillotte Rockenbach; grandchildren, Alice Audiffred, Stern Tregre, Brandi Guillotte, Katie Rockenbach, Richard Rockenbach, David Brown, Jr., Kasey Brown and great-grandchild, Olivia Erin Audiffred. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Reinhardt and Helen Fuselier Reinhardt; brother, Pat Reinhardt; sister, Pam and granddaughter, Erin Guillotte. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass intentions. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019