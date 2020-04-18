The eternal God is your refuge and his everlasting arms are under you. It is with great sadness the family of Warren William Bayhi, Sr. announces his passing on April 10, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Born and raised in New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, LA. Warren retired after working many years as a truck driver and heavy equipment mechanic. He was a member of the United States Army. Warren will be lovingly remembered by his children Denise Bayhi Spillman and husband Louis of Denham Springs, Shelley Bayhi Mack and her husband Timmy of Walker, Christene Bayhi Hood and husband David "Bo" of Denham Springs, and Warren "Bubba" Bayhi, Jr. and wife Laura of Denham Springs. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Russchelle McLin Overhultz and husband Jacob, Michael McLin, Courtney Hood Dillon and husband Joseph, Meagan Bayhi, Katie Mack, Hunter Hood, Makenzie Bayhi, Devon Spillman Braud and husband Derek, Treston Spillman, Blaise Spillman, and his great grandchildren Mikayla Dillon, Demi Dillon, Jackson Overhultz, Scarlet Overhultz, Aidan Spillman, Brannt Braud, Brayli Braud, Mikaela Spillman, Kaden Spillman, Addison Spillman, sister Beulah Plaisance, brother Roy Bayhi,Sr., and numerous nieces and nephews. Warren was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Beulah Bayhi, wife JoAnn, brothers Louis Bayhi, Jr. and Dannie Bayhi, and grandchild Trevon Spillman. We would like to thank Dr. Ellipeddi and the nurses and doctors in ICU of Baton Rouge General Hospital. In remembrance of Warren donations can be made to The Parkinson's Disease Foundation or The American Cancer Society. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.