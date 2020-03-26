Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Allen Blake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Allen Blake, October 17, 1936 to March 15, 2020. Wayne Allen Blake, singer, successful businessman, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the Treasure Coast Hospice center in Stuart, FL on Sunday March 15, 2020, at the age of 83. Born on October 17, 1936, Wayne was a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and St. Francisville, Louisiana, and most recently Stuart, FL. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Blake, an accomplished stained glass artist and painter, who passed away on July 23, 2014; and his parents, Harry and Ruth Blake of Little Rock, AR. He and Marjorie were affectionately known as Mimi and PawPaw by his grandchildren. Wayne was a devoted family man. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Bert) Clattenburg of Stuart, FL; son, David Blake (Jennifer Bloom) of Oakland, CA; grandchildren, Brett Blake (Agathe Panaretos) of Los Angeles, CA, Teddy Clattenburg of Stuart, FL, Kelly Clattenburg (Zack Lewis) of Sarasota, FL, and great-granddaughter, Marlee Clattenburg of Stuart, FL. His extended family includes brother, Richard (Susan) Blake of Sherwood, AR, and sister, Becky (Eudox) Patterson of Hot Springs, AR. Wayne graduated from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, class of 1954, and graduated from Ole Miss University with a degree in accounting in 1958. He and Marjorie tied the knot on June 7, 1958 in Little Rock, and began a life and family together. Having had a keen mathematical mind, he began his career in a Little Rock accounting office in 1958. After several hard-working years, one of his greatest achievements was realized. He passed his C.P.A. licensing exam, and excelled in his field. After several years, longing for a change, Wayne accepted a data-processing position at Ethyl Corporation, moving his family to Baton Rouge, LA in 1969, putting down southern roots that would last a lifetime. After a short transfer to Richmond, VA in the early 70's, he and the family returned to Louisiana in 1974, where he had an extensive management career with Ethyl until he retired from the company in 1991. He tried his hand at entrepreneurship, starting a laundry business (Lake Park Laundry) in 1986 in Baton Rouge, building a loyal clientele, and a very successful business. In the early 1980's, Wayne and Marjorie discovered the beauty of West Feliciana Parish, being drawn to its rolling hills, historical architecture, and lush plant materials, and dreamed of relocating there one day. After Wayne's retirement, they built their idyllic home and studio on 10 acres of rural land. St. Francisville became their favorite place as they created a new community of friends and interests. Throughout his adult life, Wayne discovered several hobbies that sustained him over the years: jogging (he ran five marathons!), birding, the Louisiana landscape, and backpacking in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. His true passion was singing. With a beautiful tenor voice, Wayne sang for years in the Baton Rouge Symphony, the choir at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, and Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. Skip Harris, his voice teacher, was instrumental in expanding his talented vocal range. And eventually, Wayne recorded a collection of his favorite artists on a self-produced CD. Wayne was a voracious reader. His passion for the classics led him to co-organize a classics book club in St. Francisville, where they read and discussed everything from Anna Karenina and The Great Gatsby to The Odyssey. For years he enjoyed the lively debates about which books to read, and the monthly discussions with his book friends. He also embarked on a movement to build a new library in St. Francisville. Seeing the inadequacy of the existing library, he tirelessly volunteered his efforts, which culminated in a beautifully designed, south Louisiana architectural space on donated land. Its large classroom of computers became a huge plus in educational outreach for underserved students in the St. Francisville area. One could even add the title of "Activist" to his long resume. Wayne was a man of character and integrity. He led a rich life full of many proud accomplishments and will be truly missed by all. When asked what she thought her great PawPaw and Mimi were doing in heaven together, great-granddaughter Marlee simply stated, "PawPaw is singing, and Mimi is painting pretty pictures." A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life is tentatively planned for summer 2020, in St. Francisville, LA. Details will be worked out, and announcements will be forthcoming. In Wayne's honor, the family would like to request donations be made to West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Rd., St. Francisville, LA 70775, and online at wfplibrary.org , or to the Treasure Coast Hospice center, 1000 SE Ruhnke Street, Stuart, FL 34994, and online at treasurehealth.org Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020

