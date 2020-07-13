Wayne Anthony Morin of Gonzales, LA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 78. The world has lost a great brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Wayne was born in New Orleans, LA on October 22, 1941, to father Octave Morin and Coreen Landry Morin. He was the youngest of ten children and his family lovingly nicknamed him "Noosie". Wayne spent the majority of his working career at Ormet Corporation in Burnside, LA where he eventually retired. He was a very hard worker and kept busy with landscaping on the side for additional income throughout his work career and beyond retirement. For years he was the grounds keeper at St. Theresa of Avila Church in Gonzales. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and spent most of his leisure time hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of hunting camps with family and friends. He was born an uncle and had a lifelong friendship with nephew Fernon James. Together they shared many memories with fishing for fun or in tournaments in which they shared many tournament victories. He was also very skilled at shooting pool and archery and winning many tournaments for each sport over the years. He was known for his love of LSU sports. A diehard fan of football and even in his last days continued to rewatch games from the recent celebratory Men's Championship football season. He was always saying "Geaux Tigers". Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hyrom and Leonard James, Vinson, Alton and James "Jimmy" Morin, sisters Alice James and Helen James Ordoyne and Mary Morin Templet. He was also preceded by his eldest daughter Daria Morin Babin who was married to Tracy Babin. He married Kathryn Gautreau, the love of his life on July 30, 1960, who survives him. They were childhood sweethearts and were inseparable and were about to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Wayne is also survived by his sister Doris Morin Ducote, daughter Maureen, son Michael, and grandchildren Rowan Morin, Thea Morin, Jessica Babin Hudspeth, Dustin Babin, and great-grandchild Leland Hudspeth. Due to the current Covid pandemic, there will be no services at this time, and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family. In honor of Wayne please wear a face mask to protect you and your loved ones.

