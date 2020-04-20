Wayne Bass Wilson passed away April 16, 2020. He was 82, a native of Mitchell County, Texas and a resident of Baton Rouge. Wayne served as a SP3 in the Army, a mechanic in the motor pool at US EUCOM. He spent the rest of his life fixing things for people and buying and selling tools. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Marjorie Johnson Wilson. Survived by his two daughters Teneke Wilson, Big Spring, Texas and April Whitescarver, Gonzales, Texas. He spent the last two years of his life enjoying coffee with the nursing staff at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center. Burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.