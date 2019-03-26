Wayne Erwin Robertson passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:33 PM at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. He was born June 7, 1950 in Big Springs, Texas. His family moved to Pine Grove Community when he was an infant. After graduation from Pine Grove High School he joined the United States Army where he served for 2 years. He came home and joined the Local Union 406 where he operated heavy equipment for 40 plus years. When he was not working with the Union, he loved to plow, plant gardens and fruit trees. He always had plenty extra to share with all of his friends. In his younger years he loved to ride dirt bikes and as he got older he loved hunting with a little bit of fishing. In his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing with bees and goats. Visitation will be held at Grangeville Baptist Church on Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Friday March 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor Mike Cotton. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathryn Ray Studer Robertson of Pine Grove; 3 sons, Chance "Bull" Turner and wife Danielle of Denham Springs, Keenon Ray Robertson and Jaden Wayne Robertson of Pine Grove; 1 step-son, Eddie "Bren" Melson, II and wife Leslie Elizabeth Melson of Oklahoma; 1 step-daughter, Carolyn Melson Dillon and husband Brent Dillon of Thomas, LA; brother, J.G. Robertson of Pine Grove; 3 sisters-in-law, Judy Studer of Michigan City, Indiana, Linda Robertson of Pine Grove and Becky Studer of Michigan City, Indiana; brother-in-law, Garry Wayne Studer of Michigan City, Indiana; grandkids, Colt and Cimber Turner, Kaitlyn, Bubba, Taylor, Bayle'e, Sarah and Sadie Melson, Brittney, Lauren and Brookelyn Dillon, Ra'Lee and Chase Wascom; great-grandkids, Kennedy, Chase, Jr., Duce, Sierra, Nash and Beau; nephew, Jimmy Robertson of New Roads. Preceded in death by parents, Joe Eldon and Norma Faye Green Robertson of Pine Grove and an infant sister. Pallbearers will be Chance "Bull" Turner, Keenon Robertson, Jaden Robertson, Bren Melson, Eddie "Bren/Bubba" Melson, III, Chase Wascom, Ray Ainslie and Cary Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Dillon and Robbie Wilmuth. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Erwin Robertson.
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019