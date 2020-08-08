Wayne Eugene Brougham, 96 years young and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. Born and raised in Elmira, New York, he was the fourth child of the late William and Mary (Puterbaugh) Brougham. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, as well as his first wife, Mildred (Chambers) Brougham, and his second wife, Esma (Hall) Brougham. He is survived by his stepchildren, Regina M. Cook, Blandin M. Clark, and Maxine A. Clark; as well as, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who will miss his quick wry wit. Wayne, a 1942 graduate of Thomas Alva Edison High School in Elmira Heights, New York, received the nickname 'PETE,' which was an acronym for Peppy, Easy-going, Tardy and Engaging. Upon his high school graduation, Wayne enlisted in the Army Air Corp. During WWII, Wayne served with distinction for three years in the Army Air Corp as mechanic and radio operator. During the Burma Campaign against the Japanese invasion of Burma, his unit fought to supply the British and Indian forces under Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten in their race to Rangoon by air. His aircraft was attacked by enemy fighters on several occasions, earning him three Distinguished Flying Crosses for gallantry under fire, the Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, and a Distinguished Unit Badge. Army Air Corp Corporal Brougham was proud of his military service and lived a life of discipline and patriotism as many of the "Great Generation." After his discharge from the service, he returned to the United States and attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, on the GI Bill where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1949. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most prestigious, academic honor society in America, while in Cornell. In 1950, Wayne moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and received a Certificate of Social Welfare from Louisiana State University. He was a civil servant for the State of Louisiana for 30 years and retired in 1979. He opened a bicycle repair shop where he officially retired to enjoy his passion for travel. Wayne's hobbies included collecting remote controlled cars, treasure hunting at local garage sales, and playing scrabble. He loved to fellowship and challenge his friends at the Council on Aging and Spectrum Gym, to a match of table tennis. Wayne dedicated his body to Tulane University for medical research. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Mass will be held in his honor. He will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Port Hudson, Louisiana once his ashes are released to the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store