Wayne Graylin Fields, a native and resident of Lutcher. Known as "Root Beer" to his entire community, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:38. a.m., at Our Lady of he Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, after being a victim of a tragic hit and run accident. He was 61. A public Walk-Thru visitation will be held at King David Baptist Church, King Avenue, Lutcher on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a private limited family ONLY service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr. A private graveside service to be held at Western Cemetery in Lutcher. MASKS MUST be worn by all in attendance. Survived by his sisters, Sandra Wallace, Olga Denise (Edward) Moore, and Kim Etta (kevin) Thompson. His brother, Ricardo (Angela) Fields. His aunts, Barbara, Margaret and Monica Jackson. Uncles, Keith, Reginald and Donald Jackson. His nieces, Deshawn Johnson, Lakaia Storks, DearaZae Fields and Isabella Bright. His nephews, Kyron and Kenzell Thompson, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell Fields and Lottie Mae Jones. Maternal great-grandparents, Herbert Jackson, Sr. and Olga Jackson. His paternal great-grandparents, Ernest Fields, Sr. and Cecelia Fields. His uncles, Herbert Jackson, Jr., Lloyd Jackson and Ernest Fields. His aunts, Jamesetta Kirklin, June Smith and Jewel Allen and a nephew, Eldrin Smart. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.