Wayne Graylin 'Root Beer' Fields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Graylin Fields, a native and resident of Lutcher. Known as "Root Beer" to his entire community, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:38. a.m., at Our Lady of he Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, after being a victim of a tragic hit and run accident. He was 61. A public Walk-Thru visitation will be held at King David Baptist Church, King Avenue, Lutcher on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a private limited family ONLY service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr. A private graveside service to be held at Western Cemetery in Lutcher. MASKS MUST be worn by all in attendance. Survived by his sisters, Sandra Wallace, Olga Denise (Edward) Moore, and Kim Etta (kevin) Thompson. His brother, Ricardo (Angela) Fields. His aunts, Barbara, Margaret and Monica Jackson. Uncles, Keith, Reginald and Donald Jackson. His nieces, Deshawn Johnson, Lakaia Storks, DearaZae Fields and Isabella Bright. His nephews, Kyron and Kenzell Thompson, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell Fields and Lottie Mae Jones. Maternal great-grandparents, Herbert Jackson, Sr. and Olga Jackson. His paternal great-grandparents, Ernest Fields, Sr. and Cecelia Fields. His uncles, Herbert Jackson, Jr., Lloyd Jackson and Ernest Fields. His aunts, Jamesetta Kirklin, June Smith and Jewel Allen and a nephew, Eldrin Smart. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
King David Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved