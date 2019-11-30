Wayne James Gary, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away at Ochsner in New Orleans on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 74. He was a retired roustabout with Mobil Oil; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Hathaway, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m., conducted by Deacon Michael Tramel. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Florence Fontenot Gary; daughters, Karen Correll and husband Jeff, and Paula Hudnall and husband John; grandchildren, Makayla Correll, John Braxton and Kaylyn Hudnall; brother, Michael Gary; sister, Bertha Peete and husband Norman; brother-in-law, Thomas Woolam; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Chase Correll; a special angel grandbaby; parents, Cyprien Gary and Thelma Mitchell; and sister, Jeanette Woolam. Pallbearers will be John Braxton and Kaylyn Hudnall, Johnny Delaune, Phillip "Steele" Faveroth Jr., Terry Fontenot, Grant Olinde, Dalton Seneca and Dawn Woolam. Honorary pallbearer will be Darrel Fontenot. Wayne loved to go camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting antiques and trips to the casino. He was a 1964 graduate of Hathaway High School. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019