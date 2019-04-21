Wayne Joseph Aupied went to be with his lord on April 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and gently passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was born in Thibodaux, LA on August 24, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents Clayton Aupied & Mary Joyce Aupied of Thibodaux, LA. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Myra Lartigue Aupied; his son Jacob Aupied of Baton Rouge, LA; his daughter Katie Aupied Geiger & her husband Scott Geiger of Youngsville, LA; brother Dale Aupied and niece Natalie Aupied of Thibodaux, LA; Father-In-Law Travis Lartigue; Sister-In-Law Beth Lartigue Smith & husband Stacey Smith; nephews Dustin Smith, Corey Smith & Brennan Smith of Baton Rouge, LA & close family friend Fran Roberts. Wayne was a graduate of Thibodaux High School. He Retired from Dealer's Truck Equipment where he worked for 24 years. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family dearly as they loved him. His passions in life were family, football, fishing and food. He retained his sense of humor until the end. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date. Our hearts will be filled with memories and love for him always. This is not goodbye but until we meet again in the Kingdom of Heaven.
