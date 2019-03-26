Wayne Joseph Thibodeaux, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away after a lengthy illness on March 22, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Joseph Thibodeaux, and his mother, Vernice Boudreaux Thibodeaux. Survivors include his wife, Laura DeCoursey Thibodeaux, and his children- Amy Abbatiello and husband Nick; Andrew Thibodeaux and wife, Lacey Gardner Thibodeaux; and Sarah Zak and husband John. His grandchildren are Drew Zak, Patrick Zak, Alex Thibodeaux, Colin Thibodeaux, Zoey Thibodeaux, Adrian Abbatiello, Lila Abbatiello, and Luca Abbatiello. In addition, his brothers, George E. Thibodeaux and family and Steven Thibodeaux and family, survive Wayne. Wayne was born in New Orleans and raised in Bogalusa, LA. After graduating from Bogalusa High School, Wayne attended Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the LSU band. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and then began a career in accounting. Wayne's employment with J. Ray McDermott covered thirty-three years. For most of that time, he worked in Amelia, LA, and lived in Houma. Wayne loved his family dearly. He loved living in South Louisiana and fishing its waters. He shared his enthusiasm with family and friends, with whom he spent many hours in the boat and at the camp. Wayne will be greatly missed by those who love him and by everyone with whom he shared his big smile and his equally big heart. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:30AM at St. Francis Chapel, 4200 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, LA, at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson's Society or to the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019