Wayne Lee "Papa" Adams
1941 - 2020
Wayne Lee Adams, a/k/a "Papa" was born on the 21st of November, 1941 and joined his eternal home on the 27th of April, 2020 at 2:46 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. He went peacefully and has now joined his true love and wife, Joyce Adams in heaven. He is preceded in death by his parents Helen and Estress "Boss" Adams, his wife Joyce Adams, and his brother Shelly Adams. He is survived by his brother Mark Adams, son Ricky Adams and spouse Lori Graydon Adams, Michael Adams and spouse Alison Adams, and daughter Annette Adams Nelson and spouse Joseph Nelson, Sr.; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Michael, Joseph, Matthew, Tiffany, Mitchell, Emily, Jesse Lee and Ashley, and great grandchildren Amelia, Rayne, Reyna, Evan and Thomas Wayne. He proudly served in the United States Army as an E-4 Sergeant, fighting in Vietnam form 1960 to 1966, and was very proud of his grandsons, Mitchell and Jesse Lee, for following in his footsteps to serve in the Marines and Air force, respectively. He enjoyed spending his time watching Swamp People and various crime documentaries. He is dearly loved and will be severely missed. He is honored for his service and dedication to his country and may now take his final salute.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020.
