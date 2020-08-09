Wayne Loubiere, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, at 5:00am due to heart failure. His wife was at his side. He was a graduate of Plaquemine High School, and served in the United States Air Force for four years. He was an avid outdoorsman and member of Hunting Club 73 since its inception in 1973. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Bourgoyne Loubiere; daughter, Julie and husband Jimmy Don York; loving grandchildren, Kayne, Kaylie, and Breyanna Strahan. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and wives, August, Jr and Linda Bourgoyne, Donald and Debbie Bourgoyne, Michael and Diane Bourgoyne; and wonderful nieces and nephews, who were always there for him. Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Terry Marie Loubiere; parents, Frances Albert Loubiere and Claylia Druilhet Loubiere; brothers, Albert Loubiere, Jr., Clyde Loubiere and wife JoAnn, Leslie Loubiere and wife Erma Jo; sister, Sophie Loubiere Morales; and sister-in-law, Gay Henry Bourgoyne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.