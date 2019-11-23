Wayne Marsh Womack passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a Resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Fort Smith, AR. Received a Master of Landscape Architecture from Harvard, a Bachelor of Art Landscape Architecture from LSU. He was a Professor for the School of Landscape Architecture at LSU from 1965 to 1999, an Associate Consultant for Jon Emerson and Associates, Baton Rouge, Project Designer; Saski Dawson, Demay Landscape Architects, Watertown, MA., Landscape Architect/ Urban Planning and Design ; City Planning Commission, Baton Rouge. Honorable Active Service, US Army, Specialist Third Class; received Outstanding Professor Award, ASLA, LSU Student Chapter, 1998-1999. Professor Womack's experience as a design critic and his broad interest in the arts added significant breadth to his skill and talents. Students, friends and clients are the beneficiaries of his firsthand knowledge of gardens and public landscape works which acquired during extensive travels throughout Europe, Egypt, Central America and the United States. He is survived by his spouse, Jon Emerson of Baton Rouge, a cousin, Martha Jane of Dallas and a Border Terrier, "Tess". He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Reba Womack of Fort Smith, AR. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made Louisiana War Veterans Home, Attention: Activities Department, 4739 Hwy 10, Jackson, LA 70748.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019