Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Marsh Womack. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Marsh Womack passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a Resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Fort Smith, AR. Received a Master of Landscape Architecture from Harvard, a Bachelor of Art Landscape Architecture from LSU. He was a Professor for the School of Landscape Architecture at LSU from 1965 to 1999, an Associate Consultant for Jon Emerson and Associates, Baton Rouge, Project Designer; Saski Dawson, Demay Landscape Architects, Watertown, MA., Landscape Architect/ Urban Planning and Design ; City Planning Commission, Baton Rouge. Honorable Active Service, US Army, Specialist Third Class; received Outstanding Professor Award, ASLA, LSU Student Chapter, 1998-1999. Professor Womack's experience as a design critic and his broad interest in the arts added significant breadth to his skill and talents. Students, friends and clients are the beneficiaries of his firsthand knowledge of gardens and public landscape works which acquired during extensive travels throughout Europe, Egypt, Central America and the United States. He is survived by his spouse, Jon Emerson of Baton Rouge, a cousin, Martha Jane of Dallas and a Border Terrier, "Tess". He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Reba Womack of Fort Smith, AR. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made Louisiana War Veterans Home, Attention: Activities Department, 4739 Hwy 10, Jackson, LA 70748. Wayne Marsh Womack passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a Resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Fort Smith, AR. Received a Master of Landscape Architecture from Harvard, a Bachelor of Art Landscape Architecture from LSU. He was a Professor for the School of Landscape Architecture at LSU from 1965 to 1999, an Associate Consultant for Jon Emerson and Associates, Baton Rouge, Project Designer; Saski Dawson, Demay Landscape Architects, Watertown, MA., Landscape Architect/ Urban Planning and Design ; City Planning Commission, Baton Rouge. Honorable Active Service, US Army, Specialist Third Class; received Outstanding Professor Award, ASLA, LSU Student Chapter, 1998-1999. Professor Womack's experience as a design critic and his broad interest in the arts added significant breadth to his skill and talents. Students, friends and clients are the beneficiaries of his firsthand knowledge of gardens and public landscape works which acquired during extensive travels throughout Europe, Egypt, Central America and the United States. He is survived by his spouse, Jon Emerson of Baton Rouge, a cousin, Martha Jane of Dallas and a Border Terrier, "Tess". He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Reba Womack of Fort Smith, AR. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made Louisiana War Veterans Home, Attention: Activities Department, 4739 Hwy 10, Jackson, LA 70748. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close