Wayne Marshall Black, a native of Shreveport, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a U.S. Air Force Veteran passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Burial without committal service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Wayne is survived by his cousins Audrey Brunious, Cynthia George, Ardie J. Scott Jr. (Mae) Rev. Ernest Scott (Janice), Jesse Scott, Glen Scott, Sr.,Wanda Sparks (James) Lisa Woods and Marshae Winfield (Fred). Preceded in death by his mother Ernie M. Fox; Grandfather, King Scott and Grandmother Modesta Scott and other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020