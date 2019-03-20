Wayne Nicholas Caruso, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Avon, Indiana, passed away on January 8, 2019 at the age of 71. Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Redemptorist High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Donna Caruso; sons, Kelly, Scott, and Randy; stepchildren, Jan Schroeder, Andrea Romine, and J R Schroeder; siblings, Sam Jr (Kathy), Kenny (Mickey), Benny (Jane), Dale Michael, Dana Chustz (Ricky), and Chris (Renee). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sam J and Rosalie Caruso. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs at the 4 PM Mass. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life reception at the Knight of Columbus hall in Denham Springs.
Immaculate Conception Catholic
865 Hatchell Ln
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019