Wayne Nicholas Caruso, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Avon, Indiana, passed away on January 8, 2019 at the age of 71. Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Redemptorist High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Donna Caruso; sons, Kelly, Scott, and Randy; stepchildren, Jan Schroeder, Andrea Romine, and J R Schroeder; siblings, Sam Jr (Kathy), Kenny (Mickey), Benny (Jane), Dale Michael, Dana Chustz (Ricky), and Chris (Renee). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sam J and Rosalie Caruso. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs at the 4 PM Mass. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life reception at the Knight of Columbus hall in Denham Springs. Religious Service Information Immaculate Conception Catholic

865 Hatchell Ln

Denham Springs, LA 70726

