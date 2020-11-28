Captain Wayne Posey (Dec. 20, 1948 - Nov. 20, 2020) passed away unexpectedly Friday morning at the age of 71, with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs. Wayne was the epitome of what a great man should be and loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He was a tug boat captain on the Mississippi River for so long that some claimed the boats were still powered by sails when he became captain. He earned the love and respect of everyone who worked with him and was the standard of how a captain should be. Having been the third generation of tug boat captains in the Posey family, he was often referred to as "The Legend of the Mississippi" His career on the river followed in the footsteps of his father, Otis Posey and his uncle Milford Posey. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Deborah Posey, sisters Deborah Stanga and husband Allen (Junior) and Charlette Theriot and husband Marvin, his children Colleen Posey, Laura Butler and husband Chris, Tonya Sanchez and husband Clint, Jonathon Morris joined with Hannah, Terri Franzen and husband Ryan, his grandchildren Grace, Kayla, Jade, Cole, Daemeon, London, Addyson, Landon, Cayson and Weston, and Roianne Posey, Mother of Colleen and Laura. He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Audrey Posey, and two grandchildren Logan and Luke Morris, along with numerous aunts and uncles. There will be a celebration of life service at The Way Church located at 9270 Cockerham Road in Denham Springs on December 5, 2020 with visitation from 2-4 p.m. and service to immediately follow. Rest easy Captain Posey. May the sun shine warm on your face and the wind always be at your back. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.