A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, and a native of rural Webster Parish, Wayne Thomas Davis died on October 29, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1935 in Doyline, Louisiana, where he attended elementary and high school. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from LSU with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. After completing his M.S. in Chemical Engineering, also from LSU, he served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He joined Ethyl Corporation, later Albemarle Corporation, as a Process Engineer, while holding various technical and supervisory positions in Research & Development before becoming General Manager; Special Chemicals Division. Wayne was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and received a number of U.S. and foreign patents. He retired from Albemarle after 35 years of service. During a 53-year membership at Broadmoor Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon, Trustee Chairman, Building Committee Chairman, and was active in various mission projects. Wayne was recognized as a Baton Rouge Volunteer Activist in 2005 for charitable and community work. A member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge: He was a Paul Harris fellow, Rotary Foundation trustee, Junior Achievement teacher, Intercivic Counsel representative, and donated countless hours to the Inner Wheel Trash & Treasure Sale. Being a staunch believer in education, Wayne served on the board, executive committee, advisory counsel, as well as, being a Reading Friend for Volunteers in Public Schools. He was active on the boards of Old State Capitol Associates, Baton Rouge Symphony, and Broadmoor Residents Association. He enjoyed reading, traveling, tennis, fishing, and visiting with family and friends at the family's Tickfaw River house. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn Rodemacher Davis; son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Mandy Davis of NW Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Craig Vaughn of Richardson, Texas; and grandchildren Kyle and Caroline Vaughn. He was preceded in death by parents Marion A. and Lillie McCoy Davis, and brother Joe S. Davis. In lieu of flowers: Contributions may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, or Volunteers in Public Schools. The service will be private.

