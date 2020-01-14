Mr. Webb L. Harelson was a native of Iberville and a resident of Sunshine, LA. He passed away January 10, 2020, at age 88. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, ranked Sargent First Class, and was awarded the Commendation Ribbon for Meritorious Service. He served, as his father did, on The Ponchartrain Levee Board. Mr. Harelson's favorite things in life were his wife and family, watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren perform and play sports and raising cattle. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Haase Harelson; children, Webb Harelson, Jr., Sandy Sibley (Levy), Michael Harelson (Charlotte), and Jennifer Litten (Todd); grandchildren, Webb Harelson III, Maggie Harelson, Aimee Theisen (Michael), Nicole Sibley (Matthew), Emily Smiley (Seth), Michael Alexander Harelson, Jr. (Criston), Rachel Jorden (Christopher), Kristen Ramsey, Julie Trahan (Jacob), Jessica Ramsey, Jacob Harelson, Carrie Menge, Molly Litten and Samantha Litten; and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph and Daisy LeBoeuf Harelson; brothers, Timothy and David Harelson; and sister, Daisy Cannon. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am celebrated by Father Charles Landry. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Alexander Harelson, Jr., Webb Harelson III, Jacob Harelson, Michael Theisen, Matthew Davis, Seth Smiley, Christopher Jordan and Jacob Trahan.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020