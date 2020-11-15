1/
Weldon Lanier Johnson
Weldon L. Johnson departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 74 and a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Visitation on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine, LA from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. at the New True Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 24915-A Hwy 1 South, Plaquemine, LA. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary LA.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New True Hope Missionary Baptist Church
NOV
17
Service
10:00 AM
New True Hope Missionary Baptist Church
