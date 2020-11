Or Copy this URL to Share

Weldon L. Johnson departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 74 and a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Visitation on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine, LA from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. at the New True Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 24915-A Hwy 1 South, Plaquemine, LA. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary LA.

