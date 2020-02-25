Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wellington Jethro Matthews. View Sign Service Information Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-774-0390 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4: 7. Wellington Jethro Matthews was born in Columbia, South Carolina on November 4, 1970. He departed this life on February 20, 2020. He was the eldest of three sons born to the union of Jethro and Cherryl (Coleman) Matthews. He was a proud "Big Brother" to Michael and Evan with a "Care Givers" heart. Wellington is a graduate of University High School, Louisiana State University. He attended the University of New Orleans and Southern University before enlisting in the United States Army. Wellington is survived by his son, Kayden Isadore Matthews, his mother, Cherryl Coleman Matthews; two brothers, Michael Coleman Matthews (Regina) of Atlanta, GA and Evan Alexander Matthews of Baton Rouge, three uncles, Frank Matthews of Oakton, VA, Wheler Matthews, Jr. (Carilla) of Seneca, SC and Theodore Matthews of Sumter, SC. and one Aunt, Louise Matthews of Silver Springs, MD. These named are joined by a host of cousins and friends. Wellington was preceded in death by his father Jethro Matthews and his grandparents: Rev. Isadore and Sis. Mary Mealing Coleman; Mr. Wheeler Matthews, Sr. and Sis. Lottie Lucas Matthews. The services for Wellington are being held at 11 am, February 27, 2020 at the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Pastor Ronnie O. Blake officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 am. Interment in LA National Cemetery. The Charles Mackey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020

