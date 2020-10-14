Welton Carl Pierce, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, and was found on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Natchez, MS. Wick was 81 years old, a resident of Zachary and a native of Varnado. He was former owner of Pierce Automotive in Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 10am until service time at 2pm conducted by Rev. Danny Greig. Masonic Services will be at 1pm. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Pierce Rollins and husband, Robert, and 3 sons, Welton, Jr, "Stonewall" and wife, Martha, Rocky Pierce and Danny Pierce. Daughter in law, Fran Firmin. A sister, Diane Smith, and 2 brothers, Raymond Pierce and Ted Pierce. 6 grandchildren, Brian Pierce, Chad Pierce, Kyle Pierce, Jessica Bourgeois, Lizzie Moore and Aaron Weber and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Seal Pierce, parents, Dan and Leatha Pierce, brother, Rodney Pierce and sister Janelle Tullos. Welton and Mildred moved to Zachary from Bogalusa in the late 50's. He worked in the papermill industry for approximately 20 years making many lifelong friends. It was there that he was given the nickname "Wick". Following that he worked for several tire/mechanic shops until he and Mildred opened Pierce Automotive which was truly a family run business along with their four children. Wick was raised as a Master Mason over 50 years ago at Plains Lodge #135, Free and Excepted Masons where he served as Master in 1976 and 1994. He was also a Shriner being a long-time member of Baton Rouge Shrine. During this time, he also worked to support the Shriners Clown Unit. He and Mildred loved their time spent on their motorcycles as members of the Goldwing Rider's Assoc. Through this organization they participated in many fund raisers supporting St Jude's Children's Hospital. They also participated in organized rides to hand deliver and present the donations. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The Shriner's Children Hospital
. The family will forever be grateful to all those who were involved in finding Wick, either through your actions or your prayers. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.