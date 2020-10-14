1/1
Welton Carl "Wick" Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Welton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Welton Carl Pierce, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, and was found on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Natchez, MS. Wick was 81 years old, a resident of Zachary and a native of Varnado. He was former owner of Pierce Automotive in Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 10am until service time at 2pm conducted by Rev. Danny Greig. Masonic Services will be at 1pm. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Pierce Rollins and husband, Robert, and 3 sons, Welton, Jr, "Stonewall" and wife, Martha, Rocky Pierce and Danny Pierce. Daughter in law, Fran Firmin. A sister, Diane Smith, and 2 brothers, Raymond Pierce and Ted Pierce. 6 grandchildren, Brian Pierce, Chad Pierce, Kyle Pierce, Jessica Bourgeois, Lizzie Moore and Aaron Weber and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Seal Pierce, parents, Dan and Leatha Pierce, brother, Rodney Pierce and sister Janelle Tullos. Welton and Mildred moved to Zachary from Bogalusa in the late 50's. He worked in the papermill industry for approximately 20 years making many lifelong friends. It was there that he was given the nickname "Wick". Following that he worked for several tire/mechanic shops until he and Mildred opened Pierce Automotive which was truly a family run business along with their four children. Wick was raised as a Master Mason over 50 years ago at Plains Lodge #135, Free and Excepted Masons where he served as Master in 1976 and 1994. He was also a Shriner being a long-time member of Baton Rouge Shrine. During this time, he also worked to support the Shriners Clown Unit. He and Mildred loved their time spent on their motorcycles as members of the Goldwing Rider's Assoc. Through this organization they participated in many fund raisers supporting St Jude's Children's Hospital. They also participated in organized rides to hand deliver and present the donations. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The Shriner's Children Hospital. The family will forever be grateful to all those who were involved in finding Wick, either through your actions or your prayers. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
01:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved