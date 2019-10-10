Wendell Harrison (1962 - 2019)
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of a wonderful..."
    - Patty ORourke
  •  
    - Maria Webb
  • "From my family to yours we are truly sorry for your lost...."
    - Chanda Reed
  • "Wendell was a wonderful man and an amazing coworker. He..."
    - Tiffany Stabler
  • "Prayers of comfort are lifted for you all. Wendell and I..."
    - Sharon Roberson-Jones
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Wendell Craig Harrison, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life at the age of 57 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born June 19, 1962, in Baton Rouge, LA., to Robert Lee Williams, Jr., and Rolmar Rella Foster Nickerson. Our dear loved one leaves to mourn, his loving wife, Lisa Holmes-Harrison; two sons, Wendell Terrell Harrison, Dallas, TX, and Darrius Theron Harrison, Baton Rouge, LA; and one daughter, Ghimere Harris (Jermel), Prairieville, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr., Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
