Wendell Craig Harrison, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life at the age of 57 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born June 19, 1962, in Baton Rouge, LA., to Robert Lee Williams, Jr., and Rolmar Rella Foster Nickerson. Our dear loved one leaves to mourn, his loving wife, Lisa Holmes-Harrison; two sons, Wendell Terrell Harrison, Dallas, TX, and Darrius Theron Harrison, Baton Rouge, LA; and one daughter, Ghimere Harris (Jermel), Prairieville, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr., Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019