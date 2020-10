Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wendell's life story with friends and family

Share Wendell's life story with friends and family

Wendell T. Contine, aged 74, passed away at his home in Lakeland on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St, on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 11:30am until service at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store