Wendell Thomas Contine passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeland, LA on Thursday October 29, 2020 He was 74 years old. He leaves behind a sister Pamela C Fontenot (Larry), a sister-in-law Paula Rains, one nephew Derek Fontenot and five nieces Jenee Fontenot, April Falgoust, Sophie Aime, Holly Rains and Maggie Rains. He preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 48 years Susan Schexnayder Contine, parents Hoy J Contine and Geraldine Matherne Contine, a brother Daniel H Contine. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, sports especially LSU, gardening and working in his yard. Wendell was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA where he was a lector, Eucharistic Minister and a member of the KC's. Visitation will be Monday November 2, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government St at 11:30 with services at 1:30 followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. A special thanks to Denis Lucas and his neighbors for their loving care and help.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store