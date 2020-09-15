Wendell Truette Crawford Sr. passed away on the evening of September 14, 2020. Survived by his wife, Jean L. Crawford; his daughter, Wynnette Kay Crawford; his son and daughter-in-law, Wendell, Jr. and Genia Crawford; grandchildren, Rachel Leighann Linton (Andrew) and Wendell Tyler Crawford; and great grandchildren, Wendell Tatum Crawford, Arrow Leigh Linton, and Baker Mathew Linton. Preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years and the mother of their children, Gloria Ruth Crawford. Also survived by his sister, Joyce Canada; brother, Gordon Crawford; and his stepdaughters, Billie Jean, Kathy, and Carol. Wendell's parents, Floyd Norton, Sr. and Nina Morin Crawford; brothers, Virgil, Hollis, and James preceded him in death. Wendell was a native of Ascension Parish, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. He was a member of Ascension Baptist Church. Wendell graduated from Gonzales High School, Class of 1951. He loved to pitch softball and he was proud to have been a member of the best softball team in South Louisiana at 16 years of age. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1952 to 1956, and a member of the American Legion Post No. 81. He often spoke of having pitched for the Patrick Air Force Base Softball Team that went all the way to the Finals of the 1953 Air Force Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament. Wendell retired from Texaco Refinery in Convent, Louisiana in 1987. He was a dedicated member and Past Master of New River Lodge No. 402, F. & A.M., a former member of the Royal Secret in the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry rank of the 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Ascension Chapter No. 49, American Royal Arch Masons of the York Rite. He was a former member of both the Baton Rouge and Livingston Certificate Associations. He was a former member of Milford Lodge, No. 117, F. & A.M. and a former member of New River Chapter No. 155, Order of the Eastern Star. Services at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Keith Crider will officiate the services. Interment at Lusk Baptist Cemetery in Gonzales, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to the Baton Rouge American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
of Greater Baton Rouge in his memory. He had faced his illnesses with a remarkable courage, spirit, and will to live.