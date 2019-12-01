Wesley C. Ryals, a resident of Kentwood, LA died peacefully in his sleep, November 15, 2019. He was born July 18, 1958 on an Airforce base in Cambridgeshire, England. Wesley was a quiet soul except for his huge, wonderful laugh. He enjoyed a simple life with friends and family. He is survived by brother and sisters: Brenda Prudhomme and husband Michael, Jerome Ryals and wife Irena of Adelaide, Australia, Gina Carver, and Michelle Brisbois; nieces and nephews: Kellie Prudhomme, Wendy Baron, Marta Sproles, Jaime Ryals, Emily Ryals, Hannah Carver and Joshua Ryals. Preceded in death by father Jerry Ryals, mother Charlene McKenzie Brisbois, grandparents; W.O. and Minnie Ryals, Price and Maude McKenzie, infant sister Deborah Ann Ryals, and infant brother Jerry Jay Ryals. A graveside military ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Zion Cemetery, 2 New Zion Road, Tylertown, Mississippi at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to his daddy. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, 2019